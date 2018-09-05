Asian Games 2018: Wrestler Divya Kakran slams Arvind Kejriwal’s government

Our sports personalities made India proud at the Asian Games 2018 with 69 medals: 15 gold, 24 silver and 30 bronze. Recently, a felicitation ceremony in New Delhi was organised and wrestler Divya Kakran, who won a bronze medal on the international platform, made a revelation. The wrestler revealed that she could have won a gold medal if Delhi government had supported her.

At the event, she stated, "You've gathered us today to congratulate us but there's no support provided when we need it most. If we're given that support at the right time then we can even win gold.”

"I'd won a medal at the Commonwealth Games (in Gold Coast, Australia, earlier this year) and you had told me that I will receive more help going forward. I gave all the help I needed in writing but even my phone calls were not answered," she added.

We wonder if Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal has an answer for this.

During the ceremony, the CM of the capital announced that his government has decided to increase the prize money for the state players who won medals this year at the Asian Games.

He said, "We have raised reward amount for winners of Asian Games. Reward for gold medallists raised from Rs.20 lakhs to Rs.1 Crore, for silver medalists from Rs.14 lakhs to Rs.75 lakhs, for bronze medalists from Rs.10 lakhs to Rs.50 lakhs.”

"Also, we will arrange employment for them," the CM added.