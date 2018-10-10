Asian Para Games 2018: Shah Rukh Khan fever takes over the athletes

Whether or not you are a Shah Rukh Khan fan, you know the madness that ripples when he is around. In fact, we don't need his presence to celebrate him. The king of romance, though over two decades, has created magical tunes of love that can be hummed anytime, anywhere. Something similar was witnessed at the Asian Para Games 2018.

Athlete Deepa Malik took to Twitter to share a video wherein the athletes are spread over a lounge while quite a musical session is going on stage. A group of enthusiastic athletes join as the singer begins singing the title track of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. What a beautiful sight! The wheelchair hasn't dampened their spirit after all.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is THE friendship saga youngsters are still addicted to. Not to forget the songs that are still a hit and will remain so. No wonder the athletes thought it was the perfect anthem for a great beginning!

The 2018 Asian Para Games is the tournament's third edition. It is presently going on in Indonesia's Jakarta wherein differently-abled athletes from all across Asia take part and show the world that they aren't behind.

On that note, wishing the ones representing India all the luck!