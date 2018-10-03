Aston Villa's boss Steve Bruce attacked with a cabbage

A fan threw cabbage at Aston Villa's boss Steve Bruce during the home match on Tuesday against Preston which ended in 3-3. The vegetable did not hit Bruce, but the 57-year-old was clearly upset and angered by the incident.

Reportedly, police are working with Aston Villa to find a fan who threw the cabbage at the Championship club's boss. A West Midlands police spokesperson said: "A cabbage was thrown at the dugout from the stand. We are working with the club to identify the person."

Bruce, who has been in charge for two years, said the spectator had shown a lack of respect. "To say it's disappointing is an understatement for a club like this. Unfortunately, it sums up the society we are in at the moment. There's no respect for anyone. Certainly for someone like him, I'm surprised he knew what a cabbage was. I find the whole thing hugely disrespectful."

Bruce briefly hinted he would consider his position, but remained bullish about his future. “The one thing I’ve always had is the determination to roll up my sleeves and get stuck in. I’ll always have a go. If I think it affects the morale of the team, then of course ... That’s what I’m up against at the moment. I will battle on. That’s always been my philosophy until told otherwise.” Preston remained at the bottom without a league win since the opening day.

Boss Alex Neil said: “I’ve been involved in football all my life but I’ve never been involved in a game like that. For spectators it must be great, but as a manager it’s going to put me in an early grave.”

Villa surrendered a 2-0 lead against the Championship's bottom club before scoring a late equaliser and missing a 97th-minute penalty. Villa won only three of their opening 11 matches and currently sit in 12th place, two points off the play-off positions.