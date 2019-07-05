In Com Staff August 01 2019, 3.56 pm August 01 2019, 3.56 pm

Sports have varied advantages for the community of nations and for the people at large. It creates a very healthy avenue for sharpening your skills and displaying talents. It triggers contests and combats which are free of any bloodshed, violence and usually do not even include any harsh feelings, bitterness, and so on. It is said that sports tend to elevate the quality of living as it increases creativity, promotes meritocracy, and generates a sound spirit. Well when it comes to types of sports, it is mostly cricket which has dominated the mindscape of the Indian sports lover. But in recent times other games too are gaining ground. And one of them is badminton.

Well, today the famous Indian badminton player, P.V. Sindhu aka Pusarla Venkata Sindhu is not just a big celebrity but also a symbol of women's power. Her stellar performance has awed the people at large and brought glory to India on several occasions in events like the world badminton championship. Her rise has given a lot of strength to badminton, a very popular sport in much of East and Southeast Asia and various other parts of the world. PV. Sindhu is all set to celebrate her birthday on 5th July. What will be her new year like? Ganesha has analyzed her future to know whether she can reach newer heights in the time to come. Here are the findings:

Astrological Observations:

In her Surya Kundli, Rahu is passing over the ascendant sign, and Ketu & Saturn are passing over the House of Cooperation and Personal Relationships. Fortunately, her Jupiter is exactly where it was at the time of her birth. This indicates that she may be in a win-win situation in the upcoming year. Sindhu’s Solar Return Year Ascendant is Leo, the Year Lord is Jupiter and Muntha (an imaginary mathematical point in Astrology) is in the 11th House. The time phase after January 2020 will be best for her, professionally as well as personally. She will enjoy the fruits of her labour, the rewards, and recognition which she will get after winning important competitions. This is more likely to happen from 7th August 2019 and 28th September 2019.

Sindhu will get new opportunities in badminton contests. She may grow new feathers and fly high in the sky of success. Sindhu may also be able to earn good money from advertisements and endorsements. The Year Lord is Jupiter, which will take her towards more sincere efforts. There may be a change in her attitude, and she may be able to perform even better than the best which she has done so far. Sindhu may enjoy happy moments, forming new relationships, and strengthening the old ones. Her popularity may increase not just in close circles but also in the entire world. Besides, Jupiter gives her some feelings of pride. She should stay careful in this regard. Sindhu should avoid boasting and hurting the feelings of others, knowingly and unknowingly.