Is Saina Nehwal all set for a career switch?

Ace badminton player Saina Nehwal has achieved several milestones in the sport for the nation. One of the major feats that she has achieved is that she became the first Indian badminton player to have won an Olympic medal. But don't be surprised if she announces her retirement very soon. Why do we say so, you ask? Well, Saina met BJP chief Amit Shah on Friday in Hyderabad as part of the party's 'Sampark Se Samarthan' campaign.

He interacted with Saina at her residence in Gachibowli. He presented pamphlets and booklets on the achievements of Narendra Modi's government to her. Agreed, as a part of the campaign, the party leaders are meeting intellectuals and people from various fields and explain them about the programmes and schemes being implemented by the NDA government. So it was not only Saina, Shah also met Ramoji Rao at Ramoji Film City and industrialist Srinu Raju at his residence.

It was an honour meeting you at my home sir @AmitShah . Thank you so much for your kind and encouraging words . I’ve learnt a lot about the different initiatives of the BJP government . pic.twitter.com/gxJff7YW68 — Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) July 13, 2018

Now many of you might of the opinion that it could have been just a normal meeting, but we cannot ignore the fact that Saina is 28-years-old. This means that she is nearing her retirement age. For those of you who don't know, professional badminton players are usually forced to retire at around 30 years of age the level of fitness of an average world-class player deteriorates significantly around that age. So it is almost impossible to keep up with the fitness level of younger players.

This makes us wonder if there is a career switch on Saina's mind. What are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.