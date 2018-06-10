It's a cheat day for Saina Nehwal as she hogs on delicious pani puri...

Cheat days are meant to hog on some insanely delicious food and what can be better than pani puri? Well, just like us, ace badminton player, Saina Nehwal too seems to be a fan of pani puri and it was on her cheat day that she united with her friends to enjoy some mouthwatering meal.

Thanks to Instagram, we have a snap of our badminton player, cheating on her diet and hogging on some pani puri. Take a look.

Talking about the badminton player, Saina has had a very flourishing career in sports and hence, now we have a biopic on her in the making. Shraddha Kapoor is going to step into the shoes of the badminton player and narrate her spectacular journey to fame on celluloid.

Otherwise, Saina was recently in the news for her apparent cold-war with PV Sindhu. As per reports, the two were not comfortable training together, even though they are training under the same coach named Pullela Gopichand.