Jwala Gutta gets trolled for her tweet on cow, she rips the haters apart

First published: July 15, 2018 03:01 PM IST | Updated: July 15, 2018 03:01 PM IST | Author: Abhishek Singh

Ace Indian Badminton player Jwala Gutta is one of the few Indian athletes who is known for her upfront nature. Jwala dosen’t shy away from keeping her point of view and on occasion has been trolled on the social media for the same. Jwala is trolled on social media for various reasons be it her dressing sense or how she plays her game. But that doesn’t stop her from keeping her point.

Recently the 34-year old Jwala was trolled by people who follow her on Twitter. This is what she tweeted:

Eventually, the badminton player lost her cool on being trolled for her view. She once again tweeted and this time she put her point for one last time.

Amidst the trolls, Jwala Gutta found support in marathoner OP Jaisha who retweeted the badminton player’s tweet and had this to say “My head hangs in shame as we are the only country where women are less safe than cows”.

