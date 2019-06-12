Antara Kashyap June 12 2019, 9.53 am June 12 2019, 9.53 am

Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu has constantly made us proud by always putting her best foot forward in international match and tournaments. The badminton star was the first Indian female player to win an Olympic medal and one of the only two badminton players to win an Olympic medal, the other being Saina Nehwal. The player was last seen participating at the Australian Open World Tour Super 300, where she faced defeat by Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol in the second round. Sindhu is now taking a well-deserved break by soaking in some vitamin 'sea'. However the location of this holiday destination is a top secret, and we wonder why.

PV Sindhu has been posting pictures of her vacay on Instagram and it makes us curious to know where this beautiful location is. She first posted a boomerang of herself lying on the shore and enjoying the waves. She then posted a picture in a nice summer dress with a statue. In her latest Instagram post, Sindhu is seen standing in the water, grinning. "Hair up, Sunnies on, Music playing, World off" she captioned the picture. When one friend asked where the star shuttler was, she said it was a secret. We wonder what the reason could be. Is it just because she is a private person, or is there more?

Check out the cool vacation pictures below :

View this post on Instagram Life is a beach 🏝 Enjoy the waves 🌊 #beach#waves#latepost#sandeverywhere🙈#fun#saltywater#enjoyinglife#💋 A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on Jun 3, 2019 at 7:29pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Hair up Sunnies on Music playing 🎶 World off🌊 #saltywater#vitaminsea#waves#livelovelaugh#🥰 A post shared by sindhu pv (@pvsindhu1) on Jun 10, 2019 at 6:28am PDT