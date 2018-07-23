PV Sindhu's cool aunt stint earns a quick flick from Carolina Marin!

PV Sindhu sashayed into the spotlight as she grabbed the glittering silver in the Rio Olympics in 2017. Beating her to claim the gold, was world no. 1 Carolina Marin. Rivalries apart, the two are cordially courteous and that is evident from the recent Instagram post of Sindhu!

Sindhu recently turned an aunt and posted a picture with her super cute and super tiny nephew. And guess who was amongst the first ones to go 'flick' with her congratulatory wish? None other than PV Sindhu's court contemporary Carolina Marin!

Now that's called sportsmanship; foes on the field but friends off it. Though Carolina was the one who emerged the winner in her Olympics face-off with Sindhu, last year, the latter took her sweet revenge in the quarterfinals of Malaysia Open this year, in which she beat Marin. But nothing beats their personal equation.

Sporty, right? We quite like these off-the-court conversations of the sports connoisseurs. Makes for something nice and different. Wonder when we will see a Sindhu-Marin faceoff next, giving us a thrilling ride with their badminton skills? We hope soon.

For now, let's just let Sindhu soak in the newfound happiness of being a cool aunt. Mind you, star girl, it does come with a lot of responsibilities!