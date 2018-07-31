Saina Nehwal and Parupalli Kashyap spark dating rumours with regular posts

Fans adore their heroes. They also love speculation. Rumour mills are abuzz with people gossiping about Saina Nehwal dating a fellow badminton player Parupalli Kashyap. Admittedly the duo has featured on their social media handles, looking happy at each other’s company, but there’s been no comment about their relationship status.

Saina is one of the best badminton players in the country, making us proud on a number of occasions. Kashyap too is one of the better players in the mens’ category. They had reportedly practiced with each other for eight years at the Gopichand Academy based in Hyderabad. They are rarely seen alone together, making it difficult for fans to guess their status.

A picture shared by Saina three months ago has her standing beside Kashyap. She commented that he always gives her motivation and support, and that she missed him at the Commonwealth Games.

When asked about their relationship, Kashyap told in an interview that it was only a rumour, though he did admit that they are close friends. Saina’s Instagram account has quite a few photos of herself and Kashyap, including a video where they are seen dancing together to a song from Band Baaja Baraat.