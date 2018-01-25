Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu to clash in quarter-final at Indonesia Masters

Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu have both made it past the preliminary matches and currently, the table Stands indicates that the duo will meet in an all-Indian quarterfinal clash at the $350,000 Indonesia Masters. The champion shuttlers are the best in India and both hold Olympic medals. The rivalry, though in the right spirits, has been going on for years and they stand one victory away from equaling wins at International events. Saina defeated Sindhu at the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in 2014 for which Sindhu leveled the rivalry with a win at India Open Super Series last year

Saina Nehwal, the 2012 London Olympic bronze medalist, and the current national champion has been suffering an ankle injury since the Rio Olympics. The setback was evident in her game. While she took only 37 minutes to defeat World No. 20 from China, Chen Xiaoxin 21-12 21-18, Nehwal faltered in the second set. 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu, on the other hand, shattered her opponent Goh Jin Wei from Malaysia as she eased passed 21-12 21-9 which definitely looked like a one-sided contest.

Earlier Saina and Sindhu were to meet at a match between Awadhe Warriors and Chennai Smashers at the Premier Badminton League but the former pulled out due to her ankle injury. The duo also faced each other in the domestic league twice. Who will go ahead in the semis of the Indonesia Masters is hard to tell but fans are surely in for a treat with the All-Indian quarters heating things up.