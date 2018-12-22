Sania Mirza introduces son Izhaan Malik Mirza to the world

India’s Tennis star Sania Mirza definitely knows how to make headlines both on and off the court. The Indian sportswomen enjoys massive fan following not just in the country but across the border as well, courtesy her marriage to former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik in 2010. The couple was recently blessed with a baby boy in October. The couple since then has been teasing us with a few glimpse of their new born child but after a long wait of two months, the couple finally shared the first look of their new born son.

After teasing us time and again and making sure no one could see her new born son’s face, she finally introduced Izhaan to the world. Taking to Instagram, Sania shared his picture where barely two months old Izhaan can be seen into the camera and smiling while getting introduced to the world. The caption on the image read as “Living life in the fast lane can be fun !!! It’s time to say hello to the world ”

Well, looks like all the wait was worth it. He is such an adorable munchkin.

Earlier this month, Sania was clicked by the shutterbugs at the Mumbai Airport where she was seen carrying baby Izhaan Mirza Malik in her arms. But Sania made sure that her son’s face was well covered and guarded from the shutterbugs as with the help of a bear jacket, she managed to successfully hide her son’s face.