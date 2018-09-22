Bajrang Punia cries foul over Virat Kohli’s Khel Ratna

Controversy seems to be tagging along Indian Cricket team captain Virat Kohli. Kohli is already facing the heat for skipping the ongoing Asia Cup 2018 in Dubai and now he is being criticised by wrestler Bajrang Punia after his name was nominated for the Khel Ratna this year.

“I was supposed to meet the Minister on Saturday but suddenly we got a call last evening for the meeting. I asked the Minister about the reason for not considering me for the Khel Ratna. He said I didn’t have enough points which is wrong. I have garnered more points than the two (Virat Kohli and Mirabai Chanu) who were nominated,” Punia said.

The 24-year-old wrestler, who made the country proud after he won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, had said that if he doesn’t get a favourable reply by Saturday evening, he will be forced to knock on the doors of the court to get justice. “I have been wronged. I want justice. The Minister said he will look into the matter but there is hardly any time left for the award function. I will wait till evening for communication from the government’s side. If I don’t get a favourable reply by evening I will move court tomorrow,” he added.

Apart from the gold medals at Gold Coast and Jakarta, the wrestler had won silver medals in the 2014 editions of the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.