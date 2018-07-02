Basketball star LeBron James signs a $154 million deal with the Lakers

Basketball sensation LeBron James changed sides and has joined hands with the Los Angeles Lakers locking a four-year deal worth $154 million. The 33-year-old became a free agent on July 1, and will be moving from the Cleveland Cavaliers. The report was confirmed by his agency, Klutch Sports, which made the announcement.

"Thank you Northeast Ohio for an incredible four seasons," said James on his Instagram account. "This will always be home."

According to ESPN, the fourth year of his contract is a player option. This will be the longest deal LeBron signed since he signed the six-year deal with Miami Heat back in 2010.

James was picked up by the Cavaliers in 2003 as he was the first choice in the player drafts, as per reports. He quickly proved himself to be one of the very best players in the league. In 2009 and 2010, he was tagged as the most valuable player. LeBron moved to Miami in 2010 under controversial circumstances, winning his first NBA title in 2012. He won a second the following year.

LeBron then returned to Cleveland after opting out of the Miami contract, leading his new team to their first title in 2016 by defeating Golden State.

LeBron was welcomed to the side by some of the best players from the Lakers, Kobe Bryant, and Kareen Abdul-Jabbar.