BCCI gives cricket fanatics a sneak peek into the famed Long Room at Lord's

First published: August 10, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Updated: August 10, 2018 05:30 PM IST | Author: in.com staff

The Lord's cricket ground in London is one of the most iconic cricket venues, we all know it. It's widely referred to as the Home of Cricket, and at this cricket ground is a historic room, which is called The Long Room. And if you always wanted to know what does it look like, then we have to thank BCCI as it gave a sneak peek into this room through a video that they posted on their Twitter account.

 

Players walk through the Long Room on their way from the dressing rooms to the cricket field. As the name suggests, this walk is long and complex, as many players have also revealed over the years. And we totally believe them after looking at the video.

It is lined with paintings of famous cricketers, from the 18th century to the 21st. It's a great honour for any overseas cricketer to have his/her painting there. Very few have been awarded this distinction. Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar has his painting there, as we see in the video and there's also a jersey with the name of former Indian women's team captain, Mithali Raj.

The Long Room is available on a private hire basis for events such as weddings and conferences. Well, it's truly a magnificent room.

