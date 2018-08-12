home/ sports
BCCI posts team India’s lunch menu, trolls cry ‘BEEF’

First published: August 12, 2018 03:16 PM IST | Updated: August 12, 2018 03:20 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

The ongoing test match between team India and team England is truly fascinating and not-to-miss, dramatic. After captain Virat Kohli's 'mic-drop' act mocking Joe Root went viral on the internet, we had netizens going crazy over Arjun Tendulkar's presence at the Lord's where the match is being played. Things may not seem to favour team India as they lost the first one against England, what we sure know is that BCCI is taking a good care of the players by serving mouthwatering meals. At least the menu says so!

From grilled chicken to Dal Makhni, team India is the happiest with good food. BCCI tweeted the list of dishes served to the cricketers and our mouth started watering.

A well-earned lunch...huh!

But...did we just spot Beef pasta in there? Well, everyone did including supporters of the beef ban.

Are we up for another controversy? Maybe yes, maybe no!

P.S. When in London, captain Virat Kohli's wifey Anushka Sharma got the title of First Lady of Cricket (awarded by trolls) as she posed with team India after dinner at High Commission of India.

tags: #anushka sharma #BCCI #cricket #england #sports #Team India #Test Match #Virat Kohli

