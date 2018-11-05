Bhuvneshwar Kumar wants you to vote for his best friend and we couldn’t agree more

Indian cricketers share a great rapporton and off the field. Looks like the players have now passed on their friendship from their teammates to their family members. Indian fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar and opener Shikhar Dhawan’s son Zoravar Dhawan are great examples of this. In a recent video uploaded by Bhuvneshwar on Instagram, he is seen spending quality time with Zoravar while he is busy giving pose like a politician.

The two share an amazing bond and looking at their fun act together, we are sure people would want little Zoravar over anyone if he were to contest elections. In an earlier interview, Bhuvneshwar had shared an incident where Zoravar had called his wife Nupur Narang as his own wife. “His [Dhawan’s] child is super active and playful, unlike many other kids. Zoravar is not at all shy, once when he was playing with my wife Nupur, I told him sternly that she was my wife and that he shouldn’t mess with her. He in-turn raised his voice and said, ‘she is my wife, she can be your wife on Sundays”, said the 28-year old pacer.

Not just Bhuvneshwar but looks like Zoravar is hit with Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as well. During her reception, little Zoravar was seen happily dozing off in her arms.