image
Monday, November 5th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wants you to vote for his best friend and we couldn’t agree more

Sports

Bhuvneshwar Kumar wants you to vote for his best friend and we couldn’t agree more

Abhishek SinghAbhishek Singh   November 05 2018, 5.57 pm
back
anushka sharmaBhuvneshwar KumarcricketInstagramShikhar DhawansportsZoravar Dhawan
nextHappy Birthday Virat Kohli: It’s raining birthday wishes for run machine!
ALSO READ

Bhuvneshwar Kumar aghast at fake rumours of his fatherhood!

Ind vs Pak: Rohit Sharma's men looking to repeat their Wednesday performance

Virat Kohli gets huge pay hike, Dhoni’s salary slashed and Shami’s contract on hold