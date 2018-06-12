Bode Miller devastated after his 19-month-old daughter drowns in the pool

Former American World Cup Alpine Ski Racer, Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Miller are in a state of shock as their 19-year-old daughter named Emeline Miller passed away after accidentally drowning in the pool. As per the reports in AP, Emeline died at an Orange County hospital on Sunday, the day after paramedics were unable to revive her after the drowning incident.

Later, Bode took his Instagram to mourn the death of his little laughter and stated that he and his wife are beyond devastated.

Orange County sheriff's spokeswoman Carrie Braun revealed to AP that the investigations are on in this case.

Capt. Tony Bommarito of the Orange County Fire Authority also spoke on the issue and said "Paramedics were called to a home in the upscale enclave of Coto de Caza just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They tried unsuccessfully to resuscitate the girl and rushed her to an emergency room"

"They had no pulses the whole way," Bommarito said. "It didn't end well."

Here are few pictures of Bode Miller with his daughter.

Be still my heart ❤️ A post shared by Morgan Miller (@morganebeck) on Aug 18, 2017 at 10:39am PDT

Happy 1st Birthday to my baby girl! A post shared by Morgan Miller (@morganebeck) on Nov 5, 2017 at 6:46am PST

This is really tragic. May Emeline's soul rest in peace.