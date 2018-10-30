Brazilian footballer Daniel Correa murdered, found almost beheaded with genitals severed

A shocking update awaits the Brazilian football community. Midfielder Daniel Correa was found dead with his genitals severed off on Monday. The mortal remains of the athlete were found in a gruesome state and the authorities reported that he was almost beheaded. An investigation is set to take place and members of his family will be interviewed as well.

Reportedly, Correa's throat had been slit with a blade so wide that his head was almost entirely cut off and his genitals had been severed. The 24-year old’s body was found in the city of San Jose dos Pinhos in Brazil’s southern state of Parana on the outskirts of the state capital Curitiba, by passers-by. Earlier, it was reported that Correa died of gunshots but the police were quick to deny the reports and said that the details were yet to be revealed.

Known as Daniel Messi, because of his talent for dribbling, midfield player was owned by top-flight club Sao Paulo but had spent the last two years out on loan at Serie B sides Coritiba, Ponte Preta and most recently Sao Bento.

In 2014, post a serious knee injury, his progress was curtailed and Correa didn’t make it big as expected from a talent like him.

Sao Paulo FC even took to Twitter to offer their condolence to their star player.