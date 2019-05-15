Cannes 2019: Will Asif Kapadia's Diego Maradona documentary have a mention of his controversies?

Abhishek Singh May 15 2019, 4.19 pm May 15 2019, 4.19 pm

We have stars and then we have legends! Over the years we have witnessed a few celebrities from different fields being worshipped by their fans as if they were God. Football player Diego Maradona is one such legend. The Argentinean Football star was widely known for his antics on and off the field. There is no Football fan in the world who does not follow Maradona. Unarguably, ‘Hand of God’ player was one of the iconic and controversial Football stars in the 1980s and 1990s. While we know many things about the Football legend, we will soon see a documentary on him.

The documentary titled, ‘Diego Maradona’ is directed by British Academy-award winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia, who shot to fame with his films Senna and Amy. The documentary is all set to debut at Cannes 2019 before hitting the cinemas all over the world on June 14 this year. The poster of the documentary calls him a rebel, hero, hustler and God. This year we will also see Maradona walk the red carpet at the Cannes which kick-started on May 14.

Reportedly, the documentary is made with the help of the former Barcelona player himself and it features around 500 hours of previously unseen footage from his personal documentation. This will allow us to have a sneak peek into the life of Maradona. The documentary will focus on Maradona’s move to Napoli on July 5, 1984 and the controversial years that followed. From his tiff with Barcelona's directors to his tryst with drugs, Diego life has been eventful. This period is considered as a dark time in the legend's life even though he guided his club to major league wins. He helped his team win UEFA Cup and two Italian cups.

We are sure Maradona fans around the world will be eagerly waiting to see this documentary.