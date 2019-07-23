Abhishek Singh July 23 2019, 6.33 pm July 23 2019, 6.33 pm

July 22 was a historic day for Indians as ISRO (The Indian Space Research Organisation) launched the second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 into space. It is a proud moment for all the countrymen as the success of Chandrayaan 2 will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon. Celebrities from different walks of life took to social media to celebrate this proud moment and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was one of them. But looks like Bhajji’s congratulatory message has not gone down well with many.

The veteran off-spinner took to Twitter to take an indirect dig at neighbouring countries without mentioning their name. Harbhajan’s message read “Some countries have moon on their flags. While some countries having their flags on moon.” The veteran off-spinner also included flags of countries which have the moon on them and also of countries who have successfully carried out the missions.

Some countries have moon on their flags 🇵🇰🇹🇷🇹🇳🇱🇾🇦🇿🇩🇿🇲🇾🇲🇻🇲🇷 While some countries having their flags on moon 🇺🇸 🇷🇺 🇮🇳 🇨🇳#Chandrayaan2theMoon — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 22, 2019

While some liked Harbhajan’s humour, some didn’t like it at all. People have trolled Bhajji for his joke and called it racist and islamophobic.

May I disturb this bigoted story of yours with some reality? This is the Nepal flag, also with the crescent moon on it. Literally 'flagging' all 'Muslim' countries, is the essence of Islamophobic baiting & profiling. Wish you cd learn from Sri Lankan cricketers & rise above this. pic.twitter.com/HMPkexOE2V — Kavita Krishnan (@kavita_krishnan) July 23, 2019

Shame on you @harbhajan_singh . Your Tweet is in bad taste and shows Indians in a bad light. You are not a True Sportsman. You are a Communal Person I hope @bcci takes action against You for your Communal Tweet and stops yours Pension . Shame on You. — Ashish Joshi (@acjoshi) July 22, 2019

What a shame, open bigotry. Reaching moon is not the best indicator for development. Some countries with moon on their flags are much ahead on HDI than others who have flags on moon. During a proud national moment, you must add a communal angle, no? Pathetic — Jaini /উজ্জয়িনী/ اجینی (@IchbinUjjaini) July 23, 2019

@harbhajan_singh this Muslim bashing nationalism isn't expected from a national treasure like yourself. Arab countries are rich enough to launch such a programs but it's their regressive thinking that stops them. We should not have them as comparison standard. — E-smile bhai (@Esmilebhai) July 22, 2019

Was this supposed to be funny? https://t.co/ZoAe12KPQz — Umar. (@Umar__A7) July 23, 2019

Hmmm I wonder what all these countries have in common? Makes you think what the real message is here...think it starts with 'b' and ends in 'igotry'? https://t.co/wEKJ4kBsyy — Mudassir (@mudassir_05) July 23, 2019

"be humble in victory and gracious in defeat" Also looks like a bad case of WhatsApp forward fever, please get it checked. #cringey https://t.co/c8TXH5mA3m — Stony Thomas (@Life0fHigh) July 23, 2019

Singapore, Laos, Mongolia, Nepal also have the moon on their country flags. Nepal was Hindu majority till a few years ago. Sad to see Harbhajanamplifying Hindutva trope and picking on the Muslim nations. Not cool. https://t.co/Ap5AwQnahQ — Faizan Shaikh (@Faizan902894) July 23, 2019

Well, it won’t be wrong to say that being a celebrity comes with a price.