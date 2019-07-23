July 22 was a historic day for Indians as ISRO (The Indian Space Research Organisation) launched the second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2 into space. It is a proud moment for all the countrymen as the success of Chandrayaan 2 will make India the fourth country after the US, Russia and China to pull off a soft landing on the moon. Celebrities from different walks of life took to social media to celebrate this proud moment and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh was one of them. But looks like Bhajji’s congratulatory message has not gone down well with many.
The veteran off-spinner took to Twitter to take an indirect dig at neighbouring countries without mentioning their name. Harbhajan’s message read “Some countries have moon on their flags. While some countries having their flags on moon.” The veteran off-spinner also included flags of countries which have the moon on them and also of countries who have successfully carried out the missions.
While some liked Harbhajan’s humour, some didn’t like it at all. People have trolled Bhajji for his joke and called it racist and islamophobic.
Well, it won’t be wrong to say that being a celebrity comes with a price. Read More