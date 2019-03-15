Chargesheet filed against Mohammed Shami for alleged harassment of his wife Hasin Jahan

Kolkata Police on Thursday filed charges against Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami. The charges come after his wife Hasin Jahan accused him on various counts including assault and sexual harassment. The right-hand bowler has been charged under IPC section 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty). The chargesheet was submitted before the Alipore court in Kolkata. The cricketer, who was part of the recently concluded India - Australia One Day International series, is expected to lead the pace attack in the upcoming World Cup in England once the team is announced.

29-year-old Mohammed Shami has been in a legal battle with Hasina Jahan since March 2018. Shami’s wife Hasina, a former model, publicly accused Shami of having numerous affairs and of harassment. Reportedly, if charges against the pace bowler are proven, he may end up in jail for five years and would also have to pay a heavy fine for the charges. The chargesheet has been filed against Shami under IPC 498 A (for mental and physical torture, and dowry harassment) and 354 A (for sexual harassment and assault),” DIP Narayan Pakrashi, public prosecutor in the eastern city of Kolkata told reporters.

In an interview to News 18, Hasina’s lawyer Zakir Hussain shared details around the case. “The court will take cognizance on Friday of the names mentioned in the chargesheet for notices to be served to the accused. Also, a notice will be served to the complainant on whether she wants to file a protest appeal against the names of three accused being dropped from the chargesheet.”

In the chargesheet filed by the Hasina, it did not include names of Shami’s parents and his sister-in-law while his brother Haseeb Ahmed was named.

Earlier in 2018, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) withheld Shami’s central contract last season pending a review into a series of allegations made by his wife, including corruption and even attempted murder. Later, Shami was cleared of corruption charges by the BCCI and offered an annual retainership contract. Shami later went on to play in the Indian Premier League 2018 and was also part of the Indian team on the England and Australian tour.