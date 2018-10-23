Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley gets his tattoos removed

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley created quite a stir when the fit lad scored the 96th minute equalizer while playing against Manchester United at the Stamford Bridge on Saturday. Barkley, who joined Chelsea from January 2018 for a reported Euro 15 million, is surely in the limelight.

Ross Barkley's tattoo. The date he made his Everton debut. pic.twitter.com/plqE98buTj — Lucy (@lucyefcf1) August 17, 2013

Well, when the footballer started off his career he had inked the date he made his Everton debut (August 20, 2011) on his left arm which was further followed by a sleeve tattoo. But, now the ink is nowhere to be seen. The 24-year-old athlete revealed that he got inked at the very young age of 14, despite the legal age being 18, and further emphasised that as he grew up, he started regretting his decisions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ross Barkley (@rossbarkley) on Aug 3, 2018 at 5:51am PDT

Speaking to The Times, Barkley said, “I got them at a young age and sometimes when you are young you do stupid things and not think about it. But I went into it too quick and over the years I felt I wanted to get them removed, so I went through the process in the last couple of years.”

He further added that he regrets getting inked. “My first tattoo was when I was 14. I was a bit young, like. I was a big lad so they didn’t question my age at the time. I started getting them removed a couple of years ago. I would never rule out getting another, maybe when I have kids I might have something done to go with that. I don’t know.”