Chinese athlete flicks a kick on Korean swimmer

On Thursday, South Korean swimmer Kim Hye-jin was reportedly assaulted by a Chinese athlete (whose name has not been disclosed) following a heated argument at this year's ongoing Asian Games in Jakarta. Both the sportswomen were training at Jakarta's Aquatic Center while the Chinese athlete's face was accidentally struck by Kim. What began as an altercation, resulted in Kim being kicked.

"Two swimmers had a quarrel after they had physical contact. Kim apologised first, but apparently the Chinese athlete couldn't understand what she said and assaulted her," an official of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee was quoted saying.

"It's something that happens frequently between swimmers during training and the Chinese player's coach has apologised," the spokesperson of the committee later said.

Reportedly, the Chinese staff were apologetic about the incident. However, the Chinese Olympic Committee didn't comment on it. When contacted by AFP, the Asian Games organisers said they were not aware of the incident.

Kim, who was contesting in the women's 100-meter breaststroke, finished fifth in the finals.​