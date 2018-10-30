Cristiano Ronaldo on rape allegations: My mother and sisters are stunned and angry

Once Real Madrid's all-time highest goalscorer, Cristiano Ronaldo ended his union with the Spain club and joined Juventus for 100 million euros this July. In a conversation with France Football, he shed light on how Madrid manager Florentino Pérez’s approach towards him had changed over time and he was no longer considered irreplaceable. While joining Juventus called for a notable professional change more because his association with Madrid was beyond a monetary transaction, rape allegations against him quite shook his personal front. As per Kathryn Mayorga's allegations, the footballer assaulted her way back in 2009 in a hotel and then paid her $375,000 to keep mum about it.

“I have a partner, four children, an ageing mother, sisters, a brother, a family with whom I am very close. Not to mention my reputation, which is that of someone exemplary ... Imagine what it means when someone accuses you of rape, whether you have all that or not. I know who I am and what I did. The truth will out one day. And the people who criticise me or seek to expose my life today, who make it into a circus, these people will see," Ronaldo said, admitting that the allegations indeed had an adverse impact on his family.

“I explained to my partner. My son, Cristiano Jr, is too young to understand. It’s worst for my mother and my sisters. They are stunned, and at the same time very angry. This is the first time I have seen them in this state," he added.

The Las Vegas police are presently carrying out a criminal investigation on the basis of Mayorga's allegations. Albeit, Ronaldo goes on to nullify all of it.