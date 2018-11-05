Coach Ravi Shastri's doppelganger is a hit on Twitter

Team India’s head coach Ravi Shastri was making heads turn on Twitter as several memes based on him surfaced. On Monday, a picture of a man travelling in a Mumbai local vent viral as many Twitter users noticed he bore a resemblance to the 56-year old Shastri.

Twitteratis had a fun time as many more memes emerged with different captions starring team India’s head coach. While some were on his relationship with captain Kohli, some were about his BCCI pay hike. Here are some of the best ones:

When you get a window seat but later realize that you got a wrong Mumbai Local. pic.twitter.com/ww7i3OjeJO — Thain Thain Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) November 4, 2018

Reaction of RaviShastri when it's match day and Virat kohli isn't playing #INDvWi pic.twitter.com/LTp7FNfc7a — @muthayyab_ali (@immali14) November 4, 2018

When BCCI refuse to pay your travel allowances pic.twitter.com/MdgZl71925 — DJ 🎧 (@djaywalebabu) November 4, 2018

Ravi shastri if rohit becomes permanent captain 😂😂😂#MakeRohitIndianCaptain pic.twitter.com/iKP5WOjCJL — R E B E L (@Gadhvilaxman) November 4, 2018

Ravi Shastri in early 90's. https://t.co/ev3HAKCPNI — Kabeer Chaturvedi (@ckabeer07) November 5, 2018

Ye ravi shastri to diwali ki chutti pe ghar jaa raha Hai😄 — Vineet Kashyap (@ImVineetKashyap) November 5, 2018

Ravi shastri VS england 😀 pic.twitter.com/eMMZkwFEFd — akhiya milau kabhi akhiya churau 😀 (@akhiyanmilau) November 5, 2018

When Virat Kohli forgot to invite Ravi Shastri in Drinks Party#HappyBirthdayVirat 🎂🎁 pic.twitter.com/FLEsRU7ajC — Tamma Tamma Loge (@Gujju_CA) November 5, 2018

Ravi Shastri is looking like Gupta uncle who lives next door and works in a bank. — Yamini (@sharmaji_ki_mrs) November 4, 2018

Earlier, during Virat Kohli and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma’s wedding, Ravi Shastri had gone viral as his serious picture in the Indian dugout was doing rounds on social media platforms. This time though, he was called the 'naaraz fuffaji' who attended the wedding.

On the work front, Ravi Shastri is riding high on success as the Virat Kohli led team (under Shastri’s guidance) recently won its sixth successive ODI series win at home.

We hope the meme and Ravi Shastri’s good fortune continue in coming days.