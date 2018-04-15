Commonwealth Games 2018: Indian wrestler Sumit Malik bites opponent, wins gold

Indian wrestler Sumit Malik may have won gold at the Commonwealth Games this year but he managed to cause a stir following his stint. Malik bagged a gold medal in the 125kg freestyle class last week. Malik’s counterpart, Canadian Korey Jarvis accused Sumit of biting during the round-robin bout on the Gold Coast in Australia. Malik didn’t deny it and went on to add how his opponent tasted.

"It occurred in the heat of the moment," said Sumit. "I am sincerely sorry that it happened -- but, no, he did not taste like tandoori chicken."

Defending champ Jarvis finished with a silver medal – just like he did eight years ago in Delhi after a similar incident. "He poked me in the eye and then he bit me," he said. "It feels like groundhog day. I was winning in the last few seconds in Delhi and lost the gold medal -- basically, the same thing happened today."

Though no action was taken against Malik, Jarvis went on to beat Tayab Raza to clench his silver medal. Sumit managed to win the final round after Nigeria’s Sinivie Boltic pulled out following an injury.

India had a very good day at the Commonwealth Games with eight gold medals being bagged on the last day of the event. Earlier Saina Nehwal had beaten PV Sindhu to win gold for badminton. India now ranks third overall on the medals table.