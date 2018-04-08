Commonwealth Games 2018: Teenager Manu Bhaker wins gold, Heena Sidhu wins silver in Women’s 10m Air Pistol final

While 16-year-old Manu Bhaker clinched the gold in women’s 10 air pistol at the 21st Commonwealth Games on April 8, Heena Sidhu managed to secure silver. The calm and composed Bhaker scored a total of 240.9 points to break the Commonwealth Games record, while her senior teammate Sidhu, made a total of 234 points. The bronze medal went to Australia’s Elena Galiabovitch who ended with 214.9 to bring some cheer for the hosts at the Belmont Shooting Centre in Gold Coast, Australia.

YESSS...She keeps the Tricolor flying high! 🇮🇳 MANU BHAKER wins GOLD 🥇 in 10m Air Pistol women #GC2018Shooting 👏 pic.twitter.com/Vg3wMlNLtm — OGQ (@OGQ_India) April 8, 2018

Bhaker has already bagged gold medals at the 2018 ISSF World Cup in Guadalajara, Mexico and the following Junior World Cup in Sydney. Sidhu, who had also won a silver at the Delhi Games in 2010, performed well to win silver as she was on the verge of elimination at stage one. The game-changing moment for Heena came in the 15th and 16th shots when she scored a 10 and a 10.4 to move into the third place. She continued to improve and managed to push Australia's Elena into third place shot with a narrow gap.

Bhaker, actually has set an example for others to follow. The teenager sharpened her aiming skills at a shooting range in the Jhajjar district in Haryana. Looking at her success, many of her classmates have taken up the sport.