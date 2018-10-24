Conor McGregor open for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor has expressed his wish for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov after his recent defeat at the hands of the Russian boxer. McGregor took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post where he expressed his desire for the rematch.

In the post, the 30-year old Irish fighter also shared details of his match against Khabib in the UFC on October 6, where he tapped out in the fourth round.

The fourth-round chokehold was a magnificent result in the much-anticipated bout, but, it was overshadowed after Khabib leapt from the octagon to take on McGregor’s corner. This has resulted in a 10-day suspension ahead of the October 25th (AEST) meeting of the Nevada Athletic Commission which will determine whether the pair’s suspensions will be extended.

However, McGregor was surprisingly humble about the defeat in stark contrast to the war of words he flung prior to the fight. When McGregor tapped out in the fourth round, the three judges each had Khabib leading 29-27.

This was McGregor's first big fight after his boxing match with five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather back on August 26, 2017.

Whereas talking about the fighters, while Khabib is the current lightweight division champion, while McGregor is a two-division (lightweight and featherweight) Mixed Martial Arts champion.

It will be interesting to see what Khabib Nurmagomedov has to say on the proposal.