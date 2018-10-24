Conor McGregor open for a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight champion Conor McGregor has expressed his wish for a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov after his recent defeat at the hands of the Russian boxer. McGregor took to Instagram and shared a lengthy post where he expressed his desire for the rematch.
Thoughts on my last fight. Round 1. I believe from a sport standpoint, round 1 was his. Top position against the fence. Zero position advancement or damage inflicted. But top position. From a fight standpoint the first round is mine. Actual shots landed and a willingness to engage. Straight left early. Knee to the head on the low shot. Elbows in any and all tie up scenarios. Opponent just holding the legs against the fence for almost the entire round. Round 2 he is running away around the cage before being blessed with a right hand that changed the course of the round, and the fight. It was a nice shot. After the shot I bounced back up to engage instantly, but again he dipped under to disengage. That is the sport and it was a smart move that led to a dominant round, so no issue. Well played. If I stay switched on and give his stand up even a little more respect, that right hand never gets close and we are talking completely different now. I gave his upright fighting no respect in preparation. No specific stand up spars whatsoever. Attacking grapplers/wrestlers only. That won’t happen again. I also gave my attacking grappling no respect. To defense minded. Lessons. Listen to nobody but yourself on your skill set. You are the master of your own universe. I am the master of this. I must take my own advice. Round 3. After the worst round of my fighting career, I come back and win this round. Again walking forward, walking him down, and willing to engage. Round 4. My recovery was not where it could have been here. That is my fault. Although winning the early exchanges in 4, he dips under again and I end up in a bad position with over 3 on the clock. I work to regain position and end up upright, with my back to the fence. A stable position. Here however, I made a critical error of abandoning my over hook at this crucial time, exposing the back, and I end up beaten fair and square. What can I say? It was a great fight and it was my pleasure. I will be back with my confidence high. Fully prepared. If it is not the rematch right away, no problem. I will face the next in line. It’s all me always, anyway. See you soon my fighting fans I love you all ❤
In the post, the 30-year old Irish fighter also shared details of his match against Khabib in the UFC on October 6, where he tapped out in the fourth round.
The fourth-round chokehold was a magnificent result in the much-anticipated bout, but, it was overshadowed after Khabib leapt from the octagon to take on McGregor’s corner. This has resulted in a 10-day suspension ahead of the October 25th (AEST) meeting of the Nevada Athletic Commission which will determine whether the pair’s suspensions will be extended.
However, McGregor was surprisingly humble about the defeat in stark contrast to the war of words he flung prior to the fight. When McGregor tapped out in the fourth round, the three judges each had Khabib leading 29-27.
This was McGregor's first big fight after his boxing match with five-division boxing champion Floyd Mayweather back on August 26, 2017.
Whereas talking about the fighters, while Khabib is the current lightweight division champion, while McGregor is a two-division (lightweight and featherweight) Mixed Martial Arts champion.
It will be interesting to see what Khabib Nurmagomedov has to say on the proposal.