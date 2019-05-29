Cricket World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli's wax statue to be unveiled at Lord's stadium to mark the launch of the tournament

Abhishek Singh May 29 2019, 10.56 pm May 29 2019, 10.56 pm

The World Cup fever is gripping the nation slowly as the biggest cricketing madness is set to begin on May 30th. Over the years, Australia has been a dominant nation and have always begun their tournament with the favourites tag. But the 2019 World Cup seems to be different as more than four nations will be playing the tournament. The Virat Kohli led team is touted to win this World Cup. The officials at Madame Tussauds are excited about it and they want to encash on the cricket fever.

Madame Tussauds, on Wednesday, unveiled Virat Kohli's statue at the Lords Cricket Ground. Reportedly, the wax statue of world’s number one batsmen will be on display at Madame Tussauds from Thursday till July 15. Steve Davies, General Manager at Madame Tussauds London, said, "Cricket fever is set to sweep the nation in the coming weeks so what better way to unveil our new figure of Virat Kohli than with the help of our neighbours at Lord’s."

View this post on Instagram It was a special evening at the @indiancricketheroes 🇮🇳 #heroes A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on May 24, 2019 at 4:31am PDT

“We hope that cricket fans will enjoy not only watching their hero on the pitch but taking to the crease with him here at Madame Tussauds London,” he added.

Tarah Cunynghame, Head of Retail & Tours at Lord’s Cricket Ground in an interview to journalists said how Kohli’s figure will draw fans. “Lord’s is the perfect backdrop to reveal this fantastic figure of Virat Kohli on the eve of the Cricket World Cup. The anticipation of the exciting summer of cricket has already started, with thousands of visitors coming to the Ground and enjoying a tour of Lord’s and around the MCC Museum."

View this post on Instagram A few from the practice session yesterday. ✌️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Apr 11, 2019 at 11:55pm PDT

“The figure of the famous batsman will delight any cricket fans visiting Madame Tussauds London,” He added.

Kohli’s wax statue was made public for the first time at the iconic Lord’s Stadium. Kohli’s statue will be placed alongside other legends like Usain Bolt, Sir Mo Farah and fellow Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.