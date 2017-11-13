15-year-old Akash Choudhary does the impossible; takes all 10 wickets in a T20 match

In what was an unbelievable feat, 15-year-old Akash Choudhary, a left-arm medium pacer from Rajasthan, scalped 10 wickets for no runs in a domestic T20 game played in Jaipur. The tournament, called the Late Bhawer Singh T20 tournament, was organized by one of the local ground owners in memory of his grandfather.

Playing for Disha Cricket Academy, the 15-year-old achieved the feet without conceding a single run against Pearl Academy. Chasing a 156-run target, Academy was bowled out for a paltry 36 runs.

Speaking to Sportskeeda, Choudhary said, “I cannot thank God enough for this. A five-wicket haul in a T20 is possible on a good day, but a 10-wicket haul, without giving away a single run, is all luck.”

On his match-winning bowling performance

I took two wickets in the first over, another two in the second over, another two in the third over and four wickets in my last over, which included a hat-trick off the last three balls. My elder brother played district-level cricket in Rajasthan and that is the reason I too developed an interest in the game. He would often take me along for this matches,” said Choudhary, as reported by Sportskeeda.

On his idol and other challenges

“I am a huge fan of Zaheer Khan’s bowling and hope to make it as big as him one day. I tried out for the U16 Challenger Trophy recently. Out of 1300 players, only 150 were selected for medicals, with me being one of them. From among the 150, only 90 players will be selected for the Challenger Trophy and I am hoping to make the cut. The menace of age-fudging still plagues junior level cricket, which is why state associations conduct medical tests on age group players.”

Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon took to Twitter to share the facts from the match. According to him, Choudhary's figures read 4-4-0-10.

Akash has been training under former Rajasthan Ranji Trophy cricketer Vivek Yadav in his academy, Aravali Cricket Club. “He is a bright young talent, who has all the potential to do well for Rajasthan,” Yadav told Sportster after the match.

