‘Master Blaster’ Sachin Tendulkar turns ‘Master Chef’ for friends

Sachin Tendulkar is not just a master blaster with the bat but looks like he’s an ace in the kitchen too. If reports are to be believed, Sachin harbours a weakness for new cuisines. On New Year’s Eve, the former India batsman turned chef and cooked for his friends and family. Sachin can be seen donning the chef’s hat as he serves up a spread of barbeque chicken.

It was a pleasure to cook for my friends on New Year’s Eve. I am glad all of them enjoyed and are still licking their fingers 😜

Hope you all had a great New Year's Eve as well. Wishing you all a fantastic 2018. Stay blessed always. pic.twitter.com/aOPVJUscx4 — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 2, 2018

Nothing like spending time with friends and playing a sport. It gives you some unforgettable moments... :-)) pic.twitter.com/uPfmNuvxeP — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 30, 2017

This isn’t the first time Sachin sported the chef's hat to cook dinner for his team-mates. According to reports, back in the late 90s, he is known to have cooked baingan ka bharta for the entire team at Ajay Jadeja's house. The Master Blaster also happens to be a fan of Japanese cuisine and reportedly enjoys sushi and sashimi. Tendulkar is known to have introduced Suresh Raina to Japanese food.

During the 2003 World Cup, when India played against Pakistan, Sachin scored a glorious 98 off 75 balls only on a tub of ice cream! We’d never have believed it if the Master hadn’t said it himself. He described not having lunch, listening to music with headphones to his ears and trying to soothe himself with a tub of ice cream.

Sachin played the gentleman’s game in a career that spanned 24 years. During his time on the pitch, he scored 15,921 runs in Tests, 18,426 runs in ODIs and 25,396 runs in first class cricket. As the numbers reveal, seems like cooking isn’t his only strength.