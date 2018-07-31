A Chris Gayle storm blows past Shahid Afridi’s record

With an imposing physique and calm nerves, West Indies batsman Chris Gayle can terrorise any bowler. In another display of his hard-hitting prowess, Gayle unleashed himself on the Bangladeshi side with five sixes, scoring 73 from 66 balls. While taking the bowling side to the cleaners, the 38-year-old equaled Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi’s record of the most number of sixes in the history of cricket.

Now both batsmen have 476 sixes to their name. While Gayle aced it in 443 matches, Afridi took 524 matches to make that record. Unfortunately, Gayle’s 73 was not enough to take his team to victory as Bangladesh managed to beat them and clinch the tri-match series with a 2-1 lead.

However, with the upcoming T20 matches coming up against the same opposition, Gayle can break Afridi’s record and leave him behind. Stats show that Afridi hit a total of 351 sixes in ODIs, 73 in T20s and 52 in Tests. The Universe Boss on the other hand, scored 275 sixes in ODI, 103 in T20s and 98 in Tests.

The final match between the WIndies and Bangladesh saw the latter put up a dominating 301. West Indies failed to match the score and finished at 283 for 6.