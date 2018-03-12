Aaron Finch picks wedding over IPL, set to miss first match

Cricket takes up a lot of the players’ time with games and tournaments cramped into every available date on the calendar. Played around the year, packed schedules leave little time for participants to anything else, including getting married. Virat Kohli faced it in December 2017 when he had to skip the series with Sri Lanka and take time off to tie the knot with actress Anushka Sharma. And now Aussie cricketer Aaron Finch decided to choose his wedding over the first match of the IPL.

The first match of the Indian Premiere League starts in Mumbai on April 7. Finch is part of the Kings XI Punjab and will miss the first match against the Delhi Daredevils which is scheduled to be played on April 8, a day after his wedding. The Delhi team will also miss out on the services of Glenn Maxwell, who is reportedly playing the role of the Master of Ceremonies at Finch’s wedding.

Finch, however, admitted that he was unaware of the IPL’s new schedule as he was informed earlier that the T20 series would start later on April 15. “I saw the fixture this morning - there’s no chance I’ll be missing my wedding,” said Finch to cricket.com.au, before the start of Australia’s T20 International match against New Zealand. “That’d be a bit tough leaving Amy at the altar, wouldn’t it?” he added.

Maxwell too said that he was not aware of the new schedule. “They said the IPL was going to start on the April 15- he thought the dates were set but we found out about three months ago it was going to start on the eighth,” he said.