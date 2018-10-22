image
Monday, October 22nd 2018
English
AB de Villiers is unwell and under treatment from the cutest doctor ever!

Cricket

AB de Villiers is unwell and under treatment from the cutest doctor ever!

Prajakta AjgaonkarPrajakta Ajgaonkar   October 22 2018, 4.44 pm
back
AB de Villierscricketsports
nextThis Pakistani boy proves to be little Jasprit Bumrah
ALSO READ

Time to get some couple goals, this time from cricketer AB de Villiers and his wife

Virat Kohli bids ‘brother’ AB de Villiers goodbye with a message suiting the legend

AB de Villiers makes a big decision, announces retirement