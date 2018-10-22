AB de Villiers is unwell and under treatment from the cutest doctor ever!

Former South African cricket team skipper AB de Villiers seems to be in a fun mood. He’s back to his home turf, post a quick trip to India over the weekend. And what caught our eye was the special treatment he received from his very adorable medical doctor.

Aww! His little son wins hands down, as a cute doctor. With all the equipment and stethoscope on him, junior AB de Villiers is all geared up to examine the patient. We love the picture!

Speaking of Mr Villiers, the cricketer who is fondly known as Mr 360 for his all-round batting skills is of the opinion that Virat Kohli has “learnt from mistakes” in the last few years as a captain. He says, “He is a really good captain and getting better. That is the scary part. As a batsman, he has got areas where he can improve and that is also scary, so all in all, he is in a great place in his career.”

He is also cheering for team India in the upcoming four-test series to be played in Australia in November. “India have a very good chance. They came to South Africa and probably played better cricket in the three-Test series. They lost in England but once again that first Test was on a knife’s edge and could have gone either way which would have changed the complexion of the series. It (Aussie tour) will be challenging but they have the ability to win there,” said AB de Villiers.

AB de Villiers has played 114 tests for South Africa with 8765 runs that include 22 centuries and 46 fifties.