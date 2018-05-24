AB de Villiers makes a big decision, announces retirement

It’s only been a few days since he pulled off that ‘spiderman’ of a catch. His fitness is never a question, and his performance, par excellence. Thus it came as a surprise to us when AB de Villiers called it quits from international cricket. The South African cricketer announced that he ran ‘out of gas’ and ‘the time is right’ to end his 14-year career.

I’ve made a big decision today pic.twitter.com/In0jyquPOK — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 23, 2018

"After 114 Tests, 228 ODIs, 78 T20Is. It is time for others to take over. I have had my turn and to be honest I am tired. This is a tough decision. I have thought long and hard about it. I would like to retire still playing decent cricket,” said de Villiers in a video shared on Twitter.

AB made his international debut against England in 2004 in Port Elizabeth. He played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa. Besides that, he was also part of other cricket tournaments across the world, including the Indian Premier League.

We don’t categorise @ABdeVilliers17 as an all rounder; but to my mind he must rank as the finest all round athlete on a cricket field in recent times; probably could have been a top class bowler too if he really worked at it.. we will all miss him #ABdeVilliers — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) May 23, 2018

The swashbuckling right-hander has scored 8,765 Test runs, 9,577 ODIs, and 1,672 T20 runs in his career. His list of achievements doesn’t end here. The South African also has 22 tons to his name and 46 half centuries with an average of 50.66. AB is the second South African, after Jacques Kallis, to score the most runs in ODIs.

AB de Villiers announced his retirement from international cricket.. Really sad 😔 pic.twitter.com/vrHVDpDy0m — Madhu nayak (@Madhu72654263) May 23, 2018

“I have no plans to play overseas. I hope I can continue to be available for the Titans in the domestic cricket. And I will remain the biggest supporter of Faf Du Plessis and Proteas. Thank you," said the veteran batsman.