AB de Villiers: MS Dhoni will be on my team even if he is 80

Cricketer MS Dhoni has remained a pivotal pillar for the Indian boys in blue during his captaincy years. However, in the recent past, criticisms against Mahi have poured in for him failing to score runs and his strike rate has dropped considerably. Despite the endless debates on Dhoni’s replacement options, former South African cricketer AB De Villiers laughed off the criticism, calling them ‘funny’. He further stated that the veteran cricketer would be a part of his team even if he is 80-year-old and in a wheelchair.

"You guys are funny. No, I would play MS Dhoni in my team every day of every year. He can be 80, in a wheelchair, and he would still play for my team. He is fantastic I mean look at his record. You want to drop a guy like that? You can go ahead by all means. I wouldn’t,” De Villiers told ANI when he was quizzed if it’s the time for India to replace Dhoni.

Mahi’s form with the bat took the downward road during Champions Trophy 2017 in England. While his stunning performance in IPL 2018 showed promises for him to be back, the expectations dropped when his inability to rotate strike continued in England ODI as well.

However, Chief Indian selector MSK Prasad has assured that Dhoni will continue with India in ODIs until the 2019 World Cup.​