Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan makes it to the pitch despite father’s demise

‘Work is worship’ and Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan totally believes in it. What would a person do if he/she is out of the country and comes to know that their father has passed away? Of course, would run to be with his family in the difficult times. But well, Rashid didn’t do that. He decided to stay back in Australia and play for his team Adelaide Strikers.

Rashid Khan also took to Twitter to inform his fans about his loss. According to Cricket.com, a media release stated, “The Adelaide Strikers advise that Rashid Khan wants to play in tonight's match against the Sydney Thunder at Adelaide Oval in honour of his late father. Rashid's father passed away last night and Rashid has decided that he will stay in Adelaide and play tonight. The Strikers give their condolences and full support to Rashid and his family during this difficult time. The family have asked that their privacy is respected."

Well, we must say that Rashid Khan is an inspiration for everyone.

We send our condolences to Rashid.