Ranjini Maitra June 20 2019, 7.00 pm June 20 2019, 7.00 pm

On Wednesday, we showed you how the very stylish Hardik Pandya (who is evidently very picky about his hairstyle) got a makeover by celebrated stylist Aalim Hakim. The ICC Cricket World Cup is on and Indian cricketers, who are set to play Afghanistan on Saturday, thought it fit to get their hair neatly done before the tournament progresses. Well actually, no time is the wrong time for a hair cut!

After Hardik, MS Dhoni and Yuzvendra Chahal also put their hair in the trusted hands of Aalim and ended up looking suave! On his Instagram, the stylist shared pictures of the cricketers, happily striking a pose after a satisfying haircut. Hardik even turned a photographer for Dhoni and Aalim! Also, did you notice that Hardik and Dhoni's hairstyles are almost on the same lines?

Ahead of the World Cup, we also got in touch with Aalim exclusively, to know more about his cricketer clients and their haircut preferences. While he says Hardik is more 'American' in his choice, Chahal, he says, was experimenting with his look. "Of late Yuzi has been sporting a beard and I guess it's suiting him. This World Cup, we will see him sport a spiky hairstyle with a trimmed beard. We have been experimenting with his look and we had 2 - 3 options but we finally settled for this look," he told us. That's what happened.

Dhoni, who isn't a part of Aalim's regular clientele, usually goes to celebrity hairstylist Sapna Moti Bhavnani. But guess he thought it would be a good idea to get Aalim do his hair while he was in London!