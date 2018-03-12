Aiden Markram takes an amazing catch, keeps SA in the game

South Africa is known to produce some of the best fielders in the world. The example of Jonty Rhodes and Harshal Gibbs is enough to let the readers guess what one is talking about. Leading by example, South Africa's Aiden Markram, who was standing in as ODI skipper for the injured Faf du Plessis, took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Hardik Pandya at Wanderers on Saturday, February 10.

The incident happened off the fifth ball of Kagiso Rabada's ninth over when Markram was fielding at mid-off. The pacer offered some width to Hardik, who went hard to clear mid-off, but Markram timed his jump to perfection to grab a stunning one-handed catch. Makram not only took a good catch but also saved four runs for his team.

Opting to bat first, Virat Kohli and the boys posted a challenging total of 289/7 against the hosts. After losing Rohit Sharma (5) early in the innings, Shikhar Dhawan (109*) and Virat Kohli (75*) once again saved the Indian innings with another century stand. The in-form duo added a brilliant 158-run stand for the second wicket. While Kohli missed out on his third century of the series by 25 runs, Dhawan went on to reach the three-figure mark. It was the eighth-century stand in ODIs between Dhawan and Kohli, four of which have come against South Africa.

India is leading the six-match series 3-1 after an inclusive show in the first three matches. The men in blue are also eyeing their maiden ODI series win on the South African soil.