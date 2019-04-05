Ajinkya Rahane interacts with the soldiers at Army Camp, calls them 'heroes of our nation'

Ranjini Maitra April 05 2019, 4.20 pm April 05 2019, 4.20 pm

Ajikya Rahane, who is captaining Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing Indian Premier League, was in for a sigh of relief after his team bagged the season's first win against Royal Challengers Bangalore. They were playing Virat's team on home ground Jaipur and won, successfully chasing 158 runs. While Virat's boys remain winless after four matches, Ajinkya took off to enjoy two breezy days before his next match! He visited the army camp and later shared a handful of pictures from the meeting.

The cricketer's meeting with the soldiers had him engaging in some enriching conversations. While he hasn't mentioned the location, we assume it was the Jaipur army camp he dropped in at. This is not the first time, though. In 2016, he accompanied by Kedar Jadhav, Rohit Sharma and Manish Pandey visited the Territorial Army Camp and spent time with the soldiers of the 124 Sik Battalion. They were especially seen taking a keen interest of a mortar shell launcher, if you remember.

As the cricketers sweat it out in the IPL, The Cricket World Cup is also approaching. Ajinkya's mantra is to perform at his best sans putting himself under any kind of pressure. "The approach won't be any different with the World Cup spot looming because at the end you are playing cricket, be it the IPL or any other tournament. You have to score runs and do well for the team. The most important thing will be to think about the Rajasthan Royals rather than thinking too much about the road ahead," the RR captain earlier told IANS.

"See, if I do well in the IPL, the World Cup (slot) will automatically come. I feel it is important to express yourself and not take any undue pressure thinking about things which aren't in your control. The focus is the IPL," he added.

Okay then!