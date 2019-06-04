Debanu Das June 04 2019, 6.23 pm June 04 2019, 6.23 pm

The vice-captain of India’s Test matches, Ajinkya Rahane, was not selected for the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup. Instead of staying back at home and Netflixing and chilling – just most of us would – Rahane chose to join the Hampshire County Cricket Club. The Division One club has Rahane replacing South Africa’s Aiden Markram who’s going to be on World Cup duties. Though Rahane is out of the World Cup, the 30-year-old is still in touch with his buddies from Team India.

Ahead of the much-anticipated clash between India and South Africa, Rahane caught up with his mates. It turns out that Team India is currently based in Southampton – the same place that is the home to the Hampshire Cricket Club. In fact, Team India is sharing the Rose Bowl (Ageas Bowl) stadium. Noticing that his team is in the same city and stadium that he’s currently based out of, Rahane hung out with the boys.

He may be out, but he's still with the team

Ajju, as he is popularly known, shared a picture of their outing. The group included Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Dhawan, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and others. Recently, Rahane was involved in an AMA (Ask Me Anythin, duh!) session where he revealed some unknown facts about himself.

Back to work :(

When asked how he keeps his beard in shape, he quipped that it requires daily wash and care. Ajju also said that he if he had to choose between pav bhaji and missal pav, he’d choose the latter. As for books that he likes to read, Rahane has a soft corner for philosophy and sports. When it comes to favourite cuisines, Rahane went for the good old ‘ghar ka khana’ and Japanese dishes.