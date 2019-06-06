In Com Staff June 06 2019, 3.38 pm June 06 2019, 3.38 pm

Ajinkya Rahane has come to be one of the finest cricketers of this generation. He is not only an exceptional batsman, but he is also a terrific fielder. He is a very dependable player and India is proud to have him. This amazing dude will be celebrating his 31st birthday on the 6th of June! He has been married to his childhood sweetheart, Radhika Dhopavkar since 2014. With players like him on the team, we can be sure that the legacy of this sport will be carried forward with just as much enthusiasm and dedication.

Ajinkya has achieved many things in his life so far. He has been representing India for a while now. He played both under 16 and under 19. Apart from being a cricket pro, this dude is also known to be a black belt in Karate! Another super interesting fact about this guy is that it was Sachin Tendulkar, the legend himself who broke his List A cricket record of scoring the highest runs as an Indian batsman at the Hazare Trophy in 2008. How many of us can say claim that? He even managed to score 2 centuries in both innings of a test match while playing against South Africa in 2015! The BCCI recommended Rahane’s name for the Arjuna Award in 2016. Interestingly, India never losses a test match when Rahane scores a century! Is there anything this lad cannot do?

Astrological Observations:

The forthcoming year promises to be a very important year for Rahane’s cricketing career. He will be passing through a phase of stagnation. He may spend a lot of his time in contemplation. There are a lot more responsibilities that will come his way in the year ahead. The planetary influences during the forthcoming year indicate that he will be in good form and is likely to play with perfect balance. The first half of this year might prove to be a bit difficult, but he might bounce back with some superb performance in the latter part of the year. He may also help India win some crucial matches. However, his consistency could be a problem. However, he will cope well with this stress and continue to make India proud.

We may see some spectacular innings from him after mid-October 2019. He might also help the Indian team win some important matches with some superb performances. However, during the majority of the year 2019, he may have to struggle in order to get the chance to show his potential. Even if he does get the chance, his performances will not match his talent until mid-October 2019.

Also, Rahane may be prone to injury and may require to take extra care of his fitness. Hence he may also have to ensure that he does not take too many risks on-field. His dedication and efforts will help him regain his place in the team. He will continue to exhibit his exceptional abilities as a batsman between November 2019 and April 2020. He will garner appreciation not only from his fans but also from some of his critics. His exceptional performance will re-establish him as an essential member of the Indian team.