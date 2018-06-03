home/ sports/ cricket
Al Jazeera: Handing over unedited footage of sting op to ICC would be ‘premature’

First published: June 03, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Updated: June 03, 2018 03:05 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

Doha based news broadcaster Al Jazeera, had performed a sting operation exposing five players who fixed two matches that were played against India. In a report, it has been revealed that Al Jazeera decided to postpone a meeting with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The meeting was supposed to involve passing the ICC unedited footage of the sting that it recently broadcasted.

According to reports, the news broadcaster said that the meeting would be too early because of criminal investigations that could be starting off in India and Sri Lanka, where the alleged incidents happened. Al Jazeera’s website said they had to ‘take into account ongoing legal considerations, including potential criminal investigations into the match-fixing allegations in Sri Lanka and India.’

According to the documentary, three players from England and two from Australia agreed to score runs at a rate discussed with fixers. The documentary even doubted the ICC’s commitment to curbing out corruption from the game.

On June 1, Dave Richardson, ICC chief, issued a statement, requesting Al Jazeera to share the unedited footage so that it can carry out an investigation to the claims. Some media reports allege that the footage is about 15 hours long.

“I ask Al Jazeera to release to us all the material they have relating to corruption in cricket,” Richardson said. “We will conduct a full, thorough and fair investigation and will ensure no stone is left unturned as we examine all allegations of corruption made in the programme,” he added.

