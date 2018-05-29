Al Jazeera sting: Five cricketers involved in fixing in India

A sting operation from the Doha based news channel Al Jazeera reveals five international cricketers involved in spot-fixing in Test matches that involved India. Though Al Jazeera did not mention the names of the cricketers in their documentary, they forwarded the names to the International Cricket Council (ICC), which launched an investigation.

Al Jazeera claimed that the sting suggested that the Test against England in Chennai on December 16, 2016, the Test against Australia in Ranchi on March 16, 2017, and the Sri Lanka Test in Galle on July 26, 2017, were fixed. The cricketers include two from Australia and three from England.

According to Al Jazeera, the England Cricket Board (ECB) said that they had a word with their players who ‘emphatically’ denied the allegations.

So far no Indian player has been named in the documentary, titled Cricket’s Match Fixers. However, it does show former Ranji player Robin Morris, former Pakistan player Hasan Raza, a Dubai based businessman and other people allegedly in contact with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

On May 27, the BCCI said that the anti-corruption unit is working with the ICC. “The BCCI has a zero-tolerance approach to any activity or act that brings the game of cricket to disrepute or mars the integrity of the game,” it said.