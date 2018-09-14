Cricket Alastair Cook and Co took the public route to the Oval Debanu Das September 14 2018, 3.42 pm September 14 2018, 3.42 pm

As England beat India 4-1 in the recently concluded Test series, a legend bit adieu. Alastair Cook was finding it hard to put his best foot forward during the majority of the series, but returned to his spectacular form on the final match. As teammates and other players poured in the tributes, James Foster shared some pics of him accompanying Cookie to his last match.

Was a pleasure to be Cooky's body guard each morning on the tube, and a privilege to be there throughout the whole of Cooky's final Test match. Absolute scenes at the Oval #ThankYouChef pic.twitter.com/NkUYzBYhoH — James Foster (@JamesFoster07) September 12, 2018

It has now been revealed that the former England captain used to take the Tube en-route to the stadium, all the while reading about his exploits as the media romanticized him. Foster considered it to be a privilege to have been there at Cook’s final match.

Jimmy Anderson too shared a picture of Cook reading a newspaper glorifying his exploits. You don’t usually see sportspersons taking public transport, especially on a match day. But it seems like a number of players from the England team took the tube before the fifth Test. This included Anderson, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings and a couple of other officials from the team management, per reports.

Anderson shared a picture on Instagram showing himself and Cook wearing identical T-shirts captioned Ally Ally Cook, as a tribute to his pal. In the fifth Test against India, Cook scored 71 and 147 and called time on his career.