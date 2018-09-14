Alastair Cook and Co took the public route to the Oval
As England beat India 4-1 in the recently concluded Test series, a legend bit adieu. Alastair Cook was finding it hard to put his best foot forward during the majority of the series, but returned to his spectacular form on the final match. As teammates and other players poured in the tributes, James Foster shared some pics of him accompanying Cookie to his last match.
It has now been revealed that the former England captain used to take the Tube en-route to the stadium, all the while reading about his exploits as the media romanticized him. Foster considered it to be a privilege to have been there at Cook’s final match.
Jimmy Anderson too shared a picture of Cook reading a newspaper glorifying his exploits. You don’t usually see sportspersons taking public transport, especially on a match day. But it seems like a number of players from the England team took the tube before the fifth Test. This included Anderson, Ollie Pope, Keaton Jennings and a couple of other officials from the team management, per reports.
Anderson shared a picture on Instagram showing himself and Cook wearing identical T-shirts captioned Ally Ally Cook, as a tribute to his pal. In the fifth Test against India, Cook scored 71 and 147 and called time on his career.