Alastair Cook retires, Shahid Afridi says it can only be a good thing

Many had speculated that the ongoing England-India clash could ring the death bell for Alastair Cook. The former English captain has been quite off-colour in his recent performances against India and never looked like he was at his best. While there were theories that he might be dropped after this series, Cook wanted to part ways with the game on his own terms, announcing his retirement just before the start of the fifth and final Test against India.

As the news of his retirement spread, Cook was showered with praises from stalwarts. It was not surprising since, at 33, you’d think that a player of his calibre has a few more years left in him. As he prepares for a new inning – a life after cricket – former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi came up with a special message for his England counterpart. Boom Boom wished Cook the best and assured him that life after the gentleman’s game involved ‘much less pressure.’

A wonderful player who was a wonderful ambassador of the game! Alastair Cook you are a true great of the game, all the very best in your life after cricket. Trust me so much less pressure. 😇 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 3, 2018

Cook has played 160 Tests and amassed 12,254 runs, averaging 44.88 and has 32 centuries and 56 half centuries. Between 2006 and 2014 he played 92 ODI and was removed as the captain just before the World Cup. Becoming the youngest batsman to score 10,000 runs, Cook was once considered a serious candidate to break Sachin Tendulkar’s record of most runs in Test cricket.