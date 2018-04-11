All IPL matches moved out of Chennai due to Cauvery protests

It seems like Indian Premier League fans from Chennai will have to wait till they can watch the Chennai Super Kings match at the Chepauk Stadium. According to latest reports, the remaining matches of this year’s IPL at the MA Chidambaram Stadium will be shifted following the ongoing Cauvery water dispute.

On Tuesday, April 10 scores of pro-Tamil activists belonging to groups like Naam Tamizhar, Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi along with some Muslim groups and film directors hit the streets near Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium seeking to boycott the IPL cricket matches between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. Several were detained, including Naam Tamizhar leader and film personality Seeman, film-maker Bharathirajaa, when the CSK-KKR match was in progress. The agitations especially affected vehicular traffic at the busy arterial Anna Salai and TTK Salai.

The MA Chidambaram stadium was under tight security cover and around 4000 police personnel, commandos and personnel of Rapid Action Force were guarding the venue. The threat of more protests had prompted them to step up security even for the cricketers, especially during their journey to the stadium from the hotel.

Various political parties and outfits had demanded cancellation of IPL matches in Chennai as it was being held at a time when the state was witnessing severe water crisis. On February 16, the Supreme Court had raised the 270 tmcft share of Cauvery water for Karnataka by 14.75 tmcft. This decision compensated Tamil Nadu by allowing extraction of 10 tmcft groundwater from the river.