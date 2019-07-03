Priyanka Kaul July 03 2019, 7.46 pm July 03 2019, 7.46 pm

After Yuvraj Singh's shocking retirement from cricket, another star cricketer has now announced his exit. All-rounder Ambati Rayudu on Wednesday confirmed that he will not be a part of any form of international cricket. But the exit has clearly stemmed from politics leading to unfairness. While cricketers tweeted good luck to Rayudu, it is Iceland’s Cricket weird offer that has caught our eye. They have offered the cricketer permanent residency so that the cricketer, overlooked by the World Cup selectors, could play for them!

Check out Iceland cricket team’s official tweet:

Agarwal has three professional wickets at 72.33 so at least @RayuduAmbati can put away his 3D glasses now. He will only need normal glasses to read the document we have prepared for him. Come join us Ambati. We love the Rayudu things. #BANvIND #INDvBAN #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/L6XAefKWHw — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) July 1, 2019

The tweet sort of takes a jibe at Rayudu as it mentions that he will need normal glasses to read the documents.

Despite being in the stand by, Rayudu never got to make it to the squad. While Shikhar Dhawan was replaced with Rishabh Pant, Vijay Shankar’s place was taken by Mayank Aggarwal. His retirement is being seen as a move he made out of frustration.

BCCI CEO Rahul Johri confirmed the same to TOI and said that Saba Karim had got a mail on the same from Rayudu, which said, “I would like to bring to your kind notice that I have come to (the) decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the BCCI and all the state associations that I have represented which include Hyderabad, Baroda, Andhra, and Vidharbha.”

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir was all praise for the cricketer and expressed his views on the unfairness during a talk show on a sports network, “According to me, the selectors have been a complete disappointment this World Cup. Rayudu’s retirement decision is because of them and their decision-making skills are to be blamed for this.”

Must definitely be very painful at being ignored for the WorldCup for #AmbatiRayudu but I wish him all the very best in life after retirement. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 3, 2019

