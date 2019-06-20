Antara Kashyap June 20 2019, 4.46 pm June 20 2019, 4.46 pm

Skipper Virat Kohli is all set to take on Afghanistan with his team on Saturday. India has had a brilliant track record in the World Cup this year, as they have won all the matches that they have played. There are major changes in the Indian team now as Shikhar Dhawan has been officially replaced by Rishabh Pant. Virat Kohli is also training hard for the game. But in between his busy schedule, he is making sure that he is spending quality time with his wife Anushka, who is currently in London for a shoot.

A source close to the couple revealed that Virat travelled to London from South Hampton on his off day to spend a few quality hours with his wife Anushka. “BCCI has mandated that wives of cricketers only spend 15 days with their partners during the World Cup and Anushka and Virat will be following the guidelines that have been set. Anushka is in London currently finishing her brand commitments and then she will fly to Brussels for another shoot. Virat had a day off and he travelled to London to meet Anushka and then travelled back to Southampton where India takes on Afghanistan in their next match. They only had a few hours together and spent some quality time with each other. As per the BCCI guidelines, Anushka will only be joining Virat by the end of this month,” revealed the source.

It looks like fans will have to wait a little longer to see Virat and Anushka together again. The couple was last snapped together in Old Bond Street in London after the India vs Pakistan match. A fan page of Virat Kohli shared their picture on Instagram. Anushka was seen in a red and black striped dress and a new haircut, whereas, Virat wore a green overcoat.

